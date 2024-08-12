Simon, beloved wheelchair-bound rescue turkey in Chicago area, dies of apparent heart failure

Simon says a suburban bird sanctuary hopes to get him a new turkey leg Simon says a suburban bird sanctuary hopes to get him a new turkey leg 02:37

HARVARD, Ill. (CBS) — A beloved rescue turkey at Georgia's Place Bird Sanctuary in the far northwest suburbs has suddenly died after surgery.

The turkey, Simon, had woken up from amputation surgery. "He was doing great, and even lunging for food after surgery," a sanctuary volunteer said online. Their veterinarian believes it was heart failure, the post said.

The amputation surgery removed his leg after a battle with a bacterial infection that refused to clear. Co-founder Joe Smith built Simon a wheelchair out of cloth and PVC pipe to help bring him outside of the home with them to join the other birds.

On August 8, CBS News Chicago's Noel Brennan met Simon at Georgia's Place to help share the sanctuary's plea for help. On a prayer, the co-founders hoped to find someone to help create a prosthetic leg for Simon.

Tributes flooded the sanctuary's social media accounts. "I'll never forget the day I met Simon. He had such a presence, and his eyes were so soulful. When he looked at me, I felt like he saw straight into my heart, and I felt such a connection with another being. I will hold that memory," follower Anah Rose wrote.

According to co-founder Rehana Mohamed Smith, Simon was particularly a ladies' man but loved everybody. "As soon as he saw one of the female vets, he puffs out and really slowly walks up to them, when he used to walk," she said.

Simon was brought to Georgia's Place in November 2020, rescued from being sold off for Thanksgiving dinner.

"When you were rescued we had no idea how much you would repeatedly rescue us, too. The sanctuary will never be the same without you," a volunteer wrote online.

Simon had developed a toe infection that eventually caused the toe to be amputated. Since February 2024, Simon had battled a bacterial infection in his hock, equivalent to a human ankle.

Mohammed-Smith said the week before his surgery, "He's got such a personality. He wants to live." She captured a video of Simon watching and reacting to himself on TV.

The co-founders and couple were determined to continue to give him the best care and quality of life. Simon had received massage, physical, and laser therapy and different types of antibiotics.

"If everybody got to know a turkey like Simon, they would realize these birds are brilliant. They're so funny. They're intelligent. They're nuts," she said.

Donations can be made to help on Georgia's Place Bird Sanctuary's website and through other links on its Facebook page.