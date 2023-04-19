Chesterfield Township police search for suspect in I-94 hit-and-run

(CBS DETROIT) - Chesterfield Township police are searching for a suspect after a vehicle struck a man who was repairing his vehicle and then drove away.

The crash happened early on Sunday, April 16, on I-94 near 21 Mile Road.

Police say the officers found a Sterling Heights man injured while sitting in his vehicle near the shoulder of I-94.

He sustained injuries after another driver struck him while he was standing outside his vehicle, making repairs after it had broken down.

According to police, the vehicle struck the man, did not stop and kept driving on I-94.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and has since been released.

Police say the suspect driver and vehicle are unknown, but they believe the vehicle may be a 2022 Ram 1500 pickup with significant passenger-side crash damage.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chesterfield Police Department Detective Connell at 586-949-3829.