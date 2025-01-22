2 Detroiters arrested in check fraud investigation at Oakland County credit union

HOLLY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Two people have been charged in the aftermath of a check fraud investigation at ELGA Credit Union, the Holly Police Department reported.

"We are thankful and proud of our Holly financial institutions for their ongoing fraud training and alertness. This is the third financial fraud investigation since November 1, 2024, where arrests have been possible through alert bank and credit union staff, and swift reporting to our officers," the police department said in its social media post.

The investigation began Friday when officers were called to the credit union branch at 15223 N. Holly Road in Oakland County on reports that two people were attempting to cash forged and fraudulent checks. The caller provided descriptions of the suspects and a vehicle that was possibly involved.

After police arrived, they found a man waiting in a vehicle in the parking lot; and a woman matching the caller's description was leaving the building to walk toward the vehicle.

Officers detained both individuals, while another officer spoke with the credit union staff.

The credit union employees said a large dollar amount on two cashier checks got their attention, according to the police report. The checks were recently issued by another ELGA Credit Union branch, in the name of the woman who was attempting to cash them.

"The woman said it was her grandfather's account stating he issued the checks to her, but she could not recall his name," the report said.

Police contacted the staff at the other credit union branch and learned that a man and woman matching those descriptions were at that location on Thursday. The two "used false ID in the name of an actual account holder to withdraw large amounts of cash and requested the two checks be issued in the name of the female suspect," the report said.

As a result of that activity, a police report for fraud was filed at the other location just as Holly Police were detaining the suspects at the branch in their village. The report said that there was other evidence that seemed to connect the two scenarios.

With that information, Holly officers placed both suspects under arrest and took them to the Oakland County Jail.

Since that date, the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office issued two counts of uttering and publishing, a felony carrying a penalty of up to 14 years, against:

Michael Eugene Keel, 66, of Detroit.

Kiera Marquis Stevens, 33, of Detroit.

Michael Eugene Keel law enforcement photo Holly Police Departmernt

Kiera Marquis Stevens law enforcement photo. Holly Police Departmernt

Stevens was also arrested on 14 open arrest warrants; Keel was also arrested on three open arrest warrants.

Arraignment hearings on both suspects took place Tuesday at 52/2 District Court in Clarkston. Bond was set at $15,000.00 cash for Stevens and $10,000.00 cash for Keel. A probable cause conference is scheduled for Feb. 10.

ELGA Credit Union has branches in Oakland, Genesee, Lapeer and Saginaw counties.