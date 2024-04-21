Charges pending in suspected DUI crash that killed 2 young children in Michigan

Charges pending in crash that killed 2 young children in Michigan

BERLIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Flowers and stuffed animals could be seen around a garage on the Swan Boat Club property in Berlin Township on Sunday after a suspected drunk driver crashed into a birthday party at the boat club Saturday, killing two young children.

According to Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough, an 8-year-old girl and her 5-year-old brother were killed Saturday afternoon when a 66-year-old woman allegedly crashed into a building around 3 p.m. at the Swan Boat Club.

"First aid was provided to approximately 15 victims, which included adults and young children," said Goodnough, who was visibly emotional Saturday night while delivering the tragic news at a press conference.

Goodnough says nine of those 15 people suffered serious, life-threatening injuries.

"Unfortunately, in tragedy, two of the victims were pronounced deceased at the scene. This includes an 8-year-old female and a 5-year-old male who are siblings of each other," Sheriff Goodnough said.

On Sunday, the garage could be seen boarded up with police tape and flowers scattered around.

Goodnough says the alleged drunk driver may have come from Verna's Bar and Grill, only three and a half miles away from Swan Boat Club.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says the 66-year-old suspect is expected to be arraigned on Monday.