Centerline using rain gardens to keep drinking water clean

CENTERLINE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - There is a massive push to prevent sewerage run-offs in the Clinton River watershed.

State and local officials from Centerline are using plants to create a new drainage system called a rain garden.

"Rain comes down, and instead of coming into the storm drain, it will be caught by the native plants and it will trickle down into the soil," said Jennifer Hill, Executive Director of the Clinton River Watershed Council.

Hill, along with a dozen volunteers and city officials from Centerline, planted flowers in the four corners of a parking lot at Stephens and Van Dyke.

The plants are used as a filtration system for the groundwater, with rainwater making its way into the custom drainage system.

"Stormwater is our biggest issue. It's our biggest concern. So allowing it to go into the ground and help filter out those pollutants and other things that run off the road before it hits the river is very important," Hill explained.

Centerline Mayor Bob Binson said it's a priority to keep the city green, especially if it helps the environment and has a positive impact on groundwater.

"Trying to make sure we don't flood the sewers with drain events. So we've been building rain gardens throughout the city. So we're anticipating that all the rain that pours onto this parking lot will not go into the sewer system. It's going to go into the ground," Binson said.

Aside from the environmental benefits, residents living nearby said they're happy with the look of the project, also known as the Watertown Project.

"It's going to look good, I hear from what's going to be planted here," said Richard Poniatowski, a Centerline resident.

Hill said moving forward, she encourages everyone to have a garden in their yard and said it's good for the environment and the groundwater.

"Everything we do to keep water off the landscape before it goes into the storm drain, it helps our drinking water, keeping it clean," Hill said.