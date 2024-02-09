Center Line High School student charged with threat of terrorism for alleged bomb threat

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 15-year-old juvenile was denied bond in connection to allegedly making a bomb threat at Center Line High School, the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office announced on Feb. 9.

On Feb. 8, the 15-year-old boy allegedly wrote a bomb threat note that was found by a teacher. The school was evacuated and searched but a bomb wasn't found, officials said.

"The gravity of this offense and its impact on campus security is serious. We will prosecute this reckless behavior to hold the juvenile accountable for his actions," Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido said.

The boy was charged with a false report of a threat of terrorism, which is a 20-year- felony, according to the prosecutor's office.

The boy is currently being held at the Juvenile Justice Center and is expected to receive a mental health evaluation.

A pre-trial is scheduled for Feb. 21.