Celebrate fall in Detroit at Harvest Fest on the Dequindre Cut

(CBS DETROIT) - Get ready for a weekend of autumn delights as Harvest Fest returns to the scenic Dequindre Cut, brought to you by the Riverfront Conservancy. This family-friendly event promises to be a highlight of the season, with something for everyone to enjoy.

Harvest Fest Details

When: Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 7 - 8, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: The Dequindre Cut, Detroit

Admission: Just $5 per person / Children under 3 are free



Harvest Fest is your start to fall fun in Detroit. With over 30 food trucks serving up delectable dishes, music stages resonating with live performances, and a curated small business marketplace featuring locally made products, there's no better way to embrace the spirit of the season.

Jennyfer Crawford, the curator of the small business marketplace, has handpicked a selection of artisanal goods that reflect Detroit's rich and diverse creative scene. It's the perfect opportunity to support local entrepreneurs and find unique treasures to take home.

But that's not all—Harvest Fest also offers a picturesque backdrop along the Dequindre Cut, a reclaimed urban greenway that winds its way from the riverfront to Mack Avenue. The fall foliage adds to the festival's charm, creating a vibrant atmosphere that's sure to put you in a festive mood.

Whether you're a foodie looking for culinary delights, a music enthusiast seeking live entertainment, or a shopper in search of one-of-a-kind products, Harvest Fest has it all. Don't miss out on this incredible celebration of autumn in Detroit.

So, mark your calendars for a weekend of family fun and fall festivities. Join us at Harvest Fest on the Dequindre Cut and immerse yourself in the spirit of the season.