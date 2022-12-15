Caught on camera: High-speed pursuit, foot chase in Mason County

MASON CO., Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Shelby County man is in custody after a high-speed, multi-township chase.

Wednesday night, a Mason County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) deputy attempted a traffic stop on a 2008 Ford Edge for a speeding violation. According to the deputy, the vehicle was traveling at 88 miles per hour in a 55 mile per hour zone.

The suspect vehicle fled southbound on Angling Road to Jebavy Drive, then eastbound on Fisher Road. At times, the suspect was driving nearly 100 miles per hour, according to MCSO.

The pursuit went through Hamlin, Victory, and Pere Marquette Townships. MCSO successfully deployed "stop sticks," which deflated the tires on the Ford Edge.

The suspect pulled to the side of the road, then fled on foot into the woods. According to the sheriff's office, the 25-year-old suspect was caught shortly after.

The entire persuit lasted less than 10 minutes.

The suspect remains lodged in the Mason County Jail on charges of Fleeing & Eluding, Possession of Meth, and DWLS.