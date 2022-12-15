Watch CBS News
Crime

Caught on camera: High-speed pursuit, foot chase in Mason County

By Jessica Stevenson

/ CBS Detroit

MASON CO., Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Shelby County man is in custody after a high-speed, multi-township chase. 

Wednesday night, a Mason County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) deputy attempted a traffic stop on a 2008 Ford Edge for a speeding violation.  According to the deputy, the vehicle was traveling at 88 miles per hour in a 55 mile per hour zone. 

The suspect vehicle fled southbound on Angling Road to Jebavy Drive, then eastbound on Fisher Road. At times, the suspect was driving nearly 100 miles per hour, according to MCSO.

The pursuit went through Hamlin, Victory, and Pere Marquette Townships. MCSO successfully deployed "stop sticks," which deflated the tires on the Ford Edge. 

The suspect pulled to the side of the road, then fled on foot into the woods. According to the sheriff's office, the 25-year-old suspect was caught shortly after. 

The entire persuit lasted less than 10 minutes.

The suspect remains lodged in the Mason County Jail on charges of Fleeing & Eluding, Possession of Meth, and DWLS.  

News Release Sheriff Kim C. Cole FLEEING AND ELUDING ARREST On Wednesday night, 12/14/2022, at 10:42 PM an MCSO deputy attempted a traffic stop on a 2008 Ford Edge for a speeding violation (88/55 zone). The suspect vehicle fled southbound on Angling Rd to Jebavy Drive, then southbound onto Jebavy Drive, and then eastbound on Fisher Road. At times speeds reached nearly 100 MPH. The pursuit traveled through Hamlin, Victory, and Pere Marquette Townships and covered numerous roads. During the pursuit, an MCSO deputy set up “stop sticks” on Rasmussen Road & Jebavy Drive. The stick deployment was successful in deflating the tires on the suspect vehicle. The suspect vehicle, following the deployment of the “stop sticks” turned westbound onto Bryant Road and pulled to the side of the road. The suspect then fled on foot into the woods, where he was captured following a short foot chase. The suspect, a 25-year-old Shelby MI man, remains lodged in the Mason County Jail on charges of Fleeing & Eluding, Possession of Meth, and DWLS. Ludington PD assisted deputies during the chase, which lasted 10 minutes.

Posted by Mason County MI Sheriff's Office on Thursday, December 15, 2022

First published on December 15, 2022 / 5:30 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.