Vehicle crashes into Detroit-area Panera Bread

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police are investigating after a vehicle crashed into a Panera Bread on Wednesday in Farmington Hills.

Police and fire personnel responded to a restaurant in the area of 12 Mile and Halsted roads.

Authorities said the passenger in the vehicle was treated and released at the scene. The driver and people inside the restaurant were not injured.

Officials said the building is closed pending inspections to determine if it is safe to reopen.

The crash is under investigation.

Courtesy of Farmington Hills Police Department

