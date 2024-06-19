Watch CBS News
Vehicle crashes into Detroit-area Panera Bread

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police are investigating after a vehicle crashed into a Panera Bread on Wednesday in Farmington Hills.

Police and fire personnel responded to a restaurant in the area of 12 Mile and Halsted roads.

Authorities said the passenger in the vehicle was treated and released at the scene. The driver and people inside the restaurant were not injured.

Officials said the building is closed pending inspections to determine if it is safe to reopen.

The crash is under investigation.

Courtesy of Farmington Hills Police Department
Courtesy of Farmington Hills Police Department
DeJanay Booth-Singleton

DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.

First published on June 19, 2024 / 4:19 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

