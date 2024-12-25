Capuchin Soup Kitchen in Detroit serves meals to community on Christmas

(CBS DETROIT) — The gift of giving is in full swing at the Capuchin Soup Kitchen on Meldrum Street in Detroit this Christmas.

"As a native Detroiter, it's really important as you grow in life to come back to where you're from in your community and to show seeds there to really get back in a meaningful way," said Lauren J. Williams, with Capuchin Soup Kitchen.

Williams said she is so thankful to be part of this celebration and giving during the holidays.

On Christmas Day at the Meldrum location near Kercheval, the Capuchin Soup Kitchen provided the community with a hot meal and special gift bags while a Christmas Choir performed.

"And we're giving away gifts, so in those gifts, you might have gloves, items to help you stay warm, which is a really cool opportunity. We're really grateful to our volunteers and staff and donors that make all this possible," Williams said.

One of the donors is New Mt. Harmon Missionary Baptist Church in Lincoln Park.

"It's not about getting. It's about giving," said Elisha Harrington.

Harrington and other church members delivered bags of blankets to give out today after the community was served a hot meal.

"Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ came to give, came to serve. We're here to serve," Harrington said.

While it is the season for giving, Williams wants to remind the public that here at Capuchin Soup Kitchen, the love is not just shared on the holidays, but every day.

We do this year-round; we have volunteers here every day, so if you come in to volunteer with us now, maybe you'll do it the rest of the year as well. We would be grateful," Williams said.