Canadian company outfits Ram 1500 for urban gunfire

(CBS DETROIT) - Gun violence may not be a big issue in Canada, but one Canadian company is hoping to capitalize on America's gun violence problem by equipping Ram trucks with armor that repels bullets.

INKAS Armored Vehicle Manufacturing

The motto for the new INKAS Ram 1500 is "Built for Civilians, Armored Discreetly."

The Toronto company says the new trucks come equipped with "BR4-level protection capable of withstanding .44 Magnum rounds." The truck also has multi-layered bullet-resistant glass.

The trucks take about two to three weeks to equip, and officials said they are "perfectly suited for high-risk regions or daily use."

"The Armored RAM 1500 represents a new standard for secure transportation," said Arthur Yurovitsky, Vice President of Marketing and Business Development at INKAS. "With this release, we're bringing discreet yet powerful protection to a vehicle celebrated for its capability and versatility. It's an ideal solution for clients looking for security without sacrificing utility."The price of the armor has not been released.

CBS News Detroit reached out to the company for comment and has not heard back.