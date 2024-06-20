Tree falls on cabin, traps camp counselor in West Michigan
BENONA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A camp counselor is expected to be OK after a tree fell on a cabin, trapping her inside early Thursday morning in West Michigan.
At about 1:54 a.m., Michigan State Police and the Oceana County Sheriff's Office were called to Camp Ao Wa Kiya in Benona Township. Twelve third-, fourth- and fifth-grade girls and two adult counselors were in the cabin when the tree fell, MSP said on X (formerly Twitter).
Authorities were able to rescue the girls and one of the counselors; however, the second counselor was pinned to her bed.
"Troopers arrived on scene and began moving debris and glass from a broken window away from the trapped individual who was freed after approximately an hour and a half," MSP said.
MSP said one trooper received a minor hand injury and was taken to a hospital for treatment.