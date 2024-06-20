Watch CBS News
Tree falls on cabin, traps camp counselor in West Michigan

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

BENONA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A camp counselor is expected to be OK after a tree fell on a cabin, trapping her inside early Thursday morning in West Michigan.

At about 1:54 a.m., Michigan State Police and the Oceana County Sheriff's Office were called to Camp Ao Wa Kiya in Benona Township. Twelve third-, fourth- and fifth-grade girls and two adult counselors were in the cabin when the tree fell, MSP said on X (formerly Twitter). 

Authorities were able to rescue the girls and one of the counselors; however, the second counselor was pinned to her bed.

Tree falls on cabin, traps camp counselor following storm in West Michigan
Michigan State Police

"Troopers arrived on scene and began moving debris and glass from a broken window away from the trapped individual who was freed after approximately an hour and a half," MSP said.

MSP said one trooper received a minor hand injury and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

DeJanay Booth-Singleton

DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.

First published on June 20, 2024 / 3:57 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

