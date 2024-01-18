Man arraigned following alleged bus stop assault in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Donald Dashner-Shipman, 30, was arraigned on Jan. 16 on charges of assault, the Ann Arbor Police Department announced.

On the evening of Jan. 15, officers responded to the area of Zina Pitcher Place and Ann Street for a report of an assault.

According to the investigation, Dashner-Shipman attacked a 27-year-old man in a random, unprovoked violent assault.

The two didn't know each other before the assault.

The incident started when Dashner-Shipman aggressively asked the victim if he was waiting for the bus, with the victim responding that he was, and Dashner-Shipman got physical and started pushing and punching the victim, police said.

The victim suffered facial injuries after being punched about 20 times, the department said.

Dashner-Shipman also pinned the victim to the ground and strangled him, police said.

Once officers arrived, the Dashner-Shipman was arrested and taken to Washtenaw County Jail.

Alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the department said.

Dashner-Shipman was arraigned on charges of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder or by strangulation, and aggravated assault, police said. His bond was set at $750,000.