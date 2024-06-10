Bridgerton-themed ball coming to Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Are you the diamond of the season? You can soon find out because a Bridgerton-themed ball is coming to Detroit.

"Obsessed, obsessed with Bridgerton," said Jeremy Scott

"I've watched Bridgerton probably 100 times now," said Chelsea Beard.

Jeremy Scott and Chelsea Beard are co-owners of Uncle & Me Event Management. They said they wanted to bring the Regency era to the Motor City.

"We take pride in being original, authentic people. And watching Bridgerton be filtered through the lens of Detroit is going to be so exciting for me," said Scott.

Their Queen's Ball is on Aug. 25 at the Castle Hall in Beacon Park in Detroit.

"Oh my God, I never knew Detroit has castles. Detroit has castles, are you kidding? Like this will be amazing, and it's newly renovated," said Beard.

Those in attendance will enjoy dinner, dancing, carriage rides and games, as well as a chance to win $2,000 cash for "best dressed."

The organizers said jumping into a world like Bridgerton is a chance to escape reality for a time.

"Seeing people able to just lay their burdens down for a minute, to lay work down for a minute. To lay the troubles of children, because there are no children allowed here at our events. To see them being able to lay their troubles down and just enjoy themselves while looking their best. That is going to fill my heart up," Scott said.

Tickets to the ball are sold out, but they will be adding a limited number of tickets at 5 p.m. on Friday, June 14.

Uncle & Me is also hosting a Bridgerton-themed tea party that is also sold out, but they said they hope to hold more Bridgerton events in the future.