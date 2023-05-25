Michigan Rep. Brenda Carter introduces "Alyssa's Law"

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan lawmaker introduced a bill to improve safety and response times to emergencies inside our schools.

State Rep. Brenda Carter has taken up Alyssa's law, which would require schools to install panic alert systems to rapidly initiate lockdowns and alert the authorities if adopted in Michigan.

"I feel if we have more systems in place that we can immediately alert law enforcement that something is going on we can save lives," said Carter.

Alyssa's Law is named after Alyssa Alhadeff who was killed back in 2018 in the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Her mother Lori Alhadeff is the force behind getting the law adopted in states across the United States.

"It could be a badge that a teacher wears around their neck, that they push the button. It could be an app on a teacher's cell phone or it could be a hardwired button like you would see in the bank," said Alhadeff. "Once those buttons are pushed, it's directly linked to law enforcement so they can get on the scene as quickly as possible."

Alyssa's Law has been implemented in four states, and already Alhadeff said it has made an impact on medical emergencies.

"We say time equals life and the faster that we can get help on the scene, whether it is for a medical emergency or an active shooter situation, to get law enforcement there as quickly as possible will help to save lives," she said.

The goal is to be prepared for the unthinkable and minimize the response time.

"A child shouldn't be afraid to go to school," Carter said.