Break-in reports continue from St. Clair County storage facility

By Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — A series of break-ins to units at a storage facility remains under investigation in St. Clair County's Kimball Township. 

The Port Huron Major Crimes Unit and the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office have been looking into the incidents that happened during the summer and fall at Storage of America facility on Range Road. Authorities have recovered stolen property that may be related to those cases. 

"Recently, new reports of breaking and entering have been taken by the Sheriff's Office which leads investigators to believe that Storage of America customers may not be aware of the crime spree that occurred," the sheriff's office said in its announcement. "We are urging customers of the Storage of America check their storage units." 

Those who find signs of break-ins or missing property from their storage units at the facility are asked to contact St. Clair County Central Dispatch at 810-985-8115. 

