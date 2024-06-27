Bowtie pins honoring Nick Gilbert gifted at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

(CBS DETROIT) — It's a big day at the Detroit Golf Club, not only because of the Rocket Mortgage Classic but also because of what it stands for.

After entering the course, golf fans received a special souvenir honoring Nick Gilbert, the son of Rocket Mortgage CEO Dan Gilbert.

Nick is best known for drawing the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA Draft Lottery three different times for the Gilbert-owned Cleveland Cavaliers, and his story is much more than just being the lucky kid with the snazzy bow tie.

Nick lived his life while dealing with neurofibromatosis and sadly passed away a little over a year ago.

The bowtie pins are raising awareness for The Gilly Project which aims to find a cure for this genetic disorder.

Not only did the first 10,000 spectators receive one of these bowtie pins, but you could also spot the emblem on hats in the fan shop and on the flags on the ninth and eighteenth greens.

"He was funny, he was resilient, he was just a light to be around, and he loved sports. It really is a perfect opportunity to celebrate Nick's life and legacy here at the Rocket Mortgage Classic while also raising awareness around NF," said Rocket Community Fund and Gilbert Family Foundation executive director Laura Grannemann.

Nate Lashley hit a hole and one to start the day, and in addition to the round of drinks he likely owes anyone who witnessed the shot, he also announced a $10,000 donation to NF Forward. The Gilbert Family Foundation also pledges to match all the proceeds from "The Gilly Project" hats on sale in the fan shop.