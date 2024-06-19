Boil water advisory issued for part of Livonia

Michigan man killed during mental health crisis, crime falls in ShotStopper areas and more stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A boil water advisory has been issued for a portion of Livonia due to a mechanical malfunction, officials said.

The boil water advisory impacts Seven Mile Road south to Joy Road and Wayne Road east to Inkster Road.

City officials say low water pressure was reported for about 30 minutes Wednesday morning until about 9:10 a.m.

"Water cannot be consumed," city officials said. "Water must be brought to a boil for at least one minute and then cooled before use. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, and preparing food until further notice."

The city will release an update once the advisory is lifted.

There was a malfunction in a pressure valve, but the cause of the malfunction has not been determined.

City officials have contacted a contractor to evaluate the valve. The city also said this is not an issue with the Great Lakes Water Authority system.

Residents are advised that the Kirksey Recreation Center, the city's libraries and the senior center are open.