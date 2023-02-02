Bodies found in Highland Park believed to be missing rappers

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Bodies that were found in an abandoned apartment building in Highland Park Thursday are believed to be three Detroit rappers who have been missing for two weeks.

The mother of Armani Kelly spoke to CBS News Detroit Thursday evening and stated that she was contacted by law enforcement about the discovery.

Michigan State Police confirmed Thursday that multiple bodies were found at an abandoned apartment complex on the corner of McNichols and Log Cabin in Highland Park. MSP has not identified the victims at this time.

Happening Now:

Members of the Homicide Task Force, Metro South Post and the MSP Forensic lab are currently at an abandoned apartment complex on the corner of McNichols and Log Cabin in Highland Park on a death investigation. 1/ pic.twitter.com/napJZklthP — MSP Second District (@mspmetrodet) February 2, 2023

Kelly, Montoya Givens and Dante Wicker went missing on Jan. 21. The three men were supposed to perform at Lounge 31 in Detroit, but the show was canceled, according to police. Detroit Police Chief James White said during a news conference on Tuesday that all three of the men's cell phones were turned off around the same time the night they went missing.

An investigation led to the discovery of Kelly's car on Jan. 28 in Warren.

