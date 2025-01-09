Bird flu detected in backyard flock in Oakland County

Arrest made in case of missing Warren woman, California wildfires continue and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) — Highly pathogenic avian influenza has been detected in a backyard flock in Oakland County, the second case reported in the county since 2022.

The detection comes after an investigation by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development and testing by the Michigan State University Diagnostic Laboratory. Officials say the property is under quarantine, and birds will be depopulated to prevent further spread.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports 66 human cases in the United States, two of which were reported in Michigan.

One person from Louisiana has died. Health officials say the individual was over the age of 65 and had underlying medical conditions. The person tested positive and was hospitalized after being exposed to wild birds and a personal backyard flock that was infected.

However, the CDC says the public health risk remains low.

The highly contagious virus can spread from flock to flock, through contact with infected animals, equipment, and the clothing and shoes of caretakers.

MDARD issued the following tip to reduce the spread of the virus:

Prevent contact between domestic and wild birds by bringing them indoors or ensuring their outdoor area is fully enclosed.

Wash your hands before and after handling birds as well as when moving between different coops.

Disinfect boots and other gear when moving between coops.

Do not share equipment or other supplies between coops or other farms.

Clean and disinfect equipment and other supplies between uses. If it cannot be disinfected, discard it.

Use well or municipal water as drinking water for birds.

Keep poultry feed secure to ensure there is no contact between the feed/feed ingredients and wild birds or rodents.