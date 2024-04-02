Bird flu detected in flock in western Michigan county

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan officials say the highly pathogenic avian influenza was detected in a commercial poultry facility in Ionia County.

According to the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, this is the fourth time the virus was detected in a commercial facility and the first detection in the county. This comes a week after the virus was detected in a herd in Michigan that recently received cows from Texas.

Officials say the facility is under quarantine, and the birds will be depopulated to prevent a spread to other flocks.

"As the weather remains cool and wild birds continue their migration, conditions are ideal for the virus to thrive and spread. While these conditions persist, the need to take preventative measures will be high," Dr. Nora Wineland, state Veterinarian Dr. Nora Wineland, said in a statement. "Keeping HPAI out of Michigan's domestic animals remains a team effort, and it must be a top priority for all."

The virus was first detected in 2022.

Health officials say HPAI is spread from flock to flock, such as wild birds

MDARD provided the following tips for protecting domestic birds:

Prevent contact between domestic and wild birds by bringing them indoors or ensuring their outdoor area is fully enclosed.

Wash your hands before and after handling birds, as well as when moving between different coops.

Disinfect boots and other gear when moving between coops.

Do not share equipment or other supplies between coops or other farms.

Clean and disinfect equipment and other supplies between. If it cannot be disinfected, discard it.

Use well or municipal water as drinking water for birds.

Keep poultry feed secure to ensure there is no contact between the feed/feed ingredients and wild birds or rodents.

"Michigan's egg farmers are among the most proactive in the country, with their diligence leading to rapid detection of HPAI in this flock," said Dr. Nancy Barr, executive director of Michigan Allied Poultry Industries, in a statement. "Strict biosecurity measures are in place to protect flocks from the increased threat of HPAI."