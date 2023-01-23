Bill Brown Ford in Livonia named No. 1 Ford dealership in the world

LIVONIA, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Livonia's Bill Brown Ford was named the No. 1 Ford Motor Company dealership in the world for the second consecutive year.

According to Ford Authority, before 2021, the Brandon Ford in Tampa, Florida, had been the No.1 Ford dealership in the world in 2019 and 2020.

Before 2019, Galpin Ford, in Los Angeles, California, earned the top spot for 29 consecutive years.

Bill Brown Ford, a 100+-year-old family-owned business, accomplished this amid supply chain issues by focusing on deliveries and customer service.

"The #BillBrown industry-leading Sales Consultants provide our customers with a simple & innovative experience," said Bill Brown Ford in a Facebook post. "We're by your side with vision, leadership, and passion to help you successfully navigate every step of your automotive journey - with ease."

In addition, Bill Brown Ford says they sold over 7,000 new vehicles in 2022.