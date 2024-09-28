Biggby Coffee is one of many places celebrating National Coffee Day in Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) — National Coffee Day is Sunday and East Lansing-based Biggby Coffee is one of many places celebrating the occasion.

Anyone with a registered Biggby card can get a free 16-ounce hot or iced coffee at any of their 61 locations in southeast Michigan.

Bob Perry with Biggby Coffee says those who take advantage of the deal will also be entered to win a share of $50,000.

The Biggby Coffee brand started in East Lansing in March 1995.

"Bob Fish, Mary Roszel and Michael McFall — they took a walk." Perry said. "And on a handshake and about $4,000, Biggby Coffee was born."

There are now 407 stores across the U.S.

Perry says the brand prides themselves on having a farm-direct relationship, knowing some of the farmers that grow and harvest their coffee beans.

Other known brands like Dunkin' and Krispy Kreme are celebrating with deals of their own. Dunkin' is offering a free medium hot or iced coffee when ordering through their app.

Krispy Kreme is giving out a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase. They're also offering a dozen original glazed doughnuts for $2 with the purchase of any dozen.