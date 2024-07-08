BIG3 basketball franchise expanding to Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) — The Big3 basketball league, co-founded by Ice Cube, is expanding to Detroit, the franchise announced on Monday.

The future team was purchased by sports investment business GameAbove Sports, which also purchased the Los Angeles, Miami and Houston BIG3 franchises, according to a news release. Officials said the Detroit-based team will represent the state of Michigan in the 2025 season.

"The entire team at GameAbove and I are thrilled to bring a BIG3 franchise to the Motor City," NBA Hall of Famer and BIG3 coach George Gervin said in a statement. "My experience as part of the BIG3 these past few seasons has shown me that the league is at the forefront of 3-on-3 basketball's increasing growth and global traction. Detroit's rich sports history makes it a fantastic market for the BIG3; get ready for next summer."

GameAbove Sports said its decision to bring the franchise to Detroit "aligns perfectly with the brand's existing presence in the region."

BIG3 launched in 2017 and has 12 teams. The league is currently in the fifth week of its seventh season, touring nationwide.

"I am excited to finally announce the sale of our Detroit team to this amazing group of investors, entrepreneurs, and philanthropists," Ice Cube said in the news release. "GameAbove Sports and its leadership represent the values of the BIG3 every day and have an exemplary community outreach infrastructure that will take the Young3 initiative to a new level. It's been a privilege to work with George Gervin over the past few BIG3 seasons and I know what he means to the Detroit and Southeast Michigan community. I look forward to working together with GameAbove Sports to bring the vision of BIG3 Detroit to life next season."