The best cars for teen drivers by price and safety, according to Consumer Reports

By Aimee Picchi

Edited By Alain Sherter

/ CBS News

Best cars for teen drivers
Best cars for teen drivers 01:37

Teenagers might yearn to drive flashy sports cars or hulking SUVs, but none of these vehicles make the cut for Consumer Reports' list of the best vehicles for young drivers. 

That's because Consumer Reports, along with the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), screened cars for safety with teen drivers in mind, meaning that any vehicle with excessive horsepower relative to weight was excluded. And large SUVs may seem safe, but they can be difficult to maneuver for inexperienced drivers in an emergency, noted Jennifer Stockburger, director of operations at Consumer Reports' Auto Test Center. 

This year's list of the best vehicles for teens includes 58 used models ranging in price from $5,800 to $19,900. Consumer Reports notes that for the first time all the choices have a good or acceptable rating in the IIHS driver-side small overlap test, which rates cars for their performance when a front corner collides with another vehicle or an object like a tree. 

The list also includes new 2024 vehicles, with 22 choices all rated as top safety picks by the IIHS and priced under $40,000.

"You really want to get the most reliable vehicle you can get for your money" when getting a car for a teen, Stockburger said. 

Consumer Reports evaluated the cars on a range metrics: crash ratings; advanced driving assistance technology such as forward collision warning; reliability; and price. 

Only one electric vehicle made the cut — the 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6, which retails for $37,700. All new vehicles had to cost less than $40,000 to be included, given that parents typically also have price in mind when picking a car for their teen, Stockburger said.

"That's the first time we've had an EV that made the list," she added. "We expect we'll see more EVs trickle on the list as they age a little bit" and come down in price. 

The vehicles in all categories are listed according to price, from lowest to highest.

Best used vehicles

All the cars in the best choice category include standard automatic emergency braking systems that earn an "advanced" or "superior" rating from IIHS in the original vehicle-to-vehicle front-crash prevention test.

Small cars

Toyota Motor Corp. Announces First-Quarter Earnings Figures
The 2017 Prius Prime, a plug-in hybrid, and newer used models of the car are among the top picks for used cars for teen drivers, according to Consumer Reports. Bloomberg
  • Toyota Corolla sedan (2017 or newer) or hatchback (2019): $10,600
  • Toyota Prius (2017 or newer): $13,800
  • Mazda 3 sedan or hatchback (2021-22): $16,400
  • Toyota Prius Prime (2017 or newer): $17,000
  • Honda Civic sedan or hatchback (2021 or newer): $17,600

Midsize cars 

  • Toyota Camry (2018 or newer): $9,600
  • Volvo S60 (2017, 2021): $10,200
  • Volvo V60 (2017, 2021): $12,300
  • Subaru Legacy (2019): $14,700
  • Hyundai Sonata (2021): $17,200
  • Honda Accord sedan (2020): $19,200

Large car

  • Toyota Avalon (2017 or newer): $14,400

Small SUVs

  • Chevrolet Equinox (2020, 2023): $13,800
  • Kia Sportage (2020 or newer): $14,400
  • Toyota RAV4 (2017 or newer): $14,700
  • Hyundai Tucson (2020 or newer): $14,900
  • Mazda CX-5 (2021-23): $17,600
  • Lexus UX (2019-21): $18,100
  • Honda CR-V (2020 or newer): $18,700
  • Nissan Rogue (2021): $19,000
  • Subaru Forester (2021 or newer): $19,000
  • Mazda CX-30 (2022 or newer): $19,900

Midsize SUVs  

  • Volvo XC60 (2017): $12,100
  • Hyundai Santa Fe (2019, 2020, 2023): $15,200
  • Toyota Highlander (2017 or newer): $15,700
  • Nissan Murano (2019, 2020): $15,900
  • GMC Terrain (2020, 2023): $16,100
  • Ford Edge (2020 or newer): $16,700
  • Lexus NX (2018-21): $17,100
  • Infiniti QX60 (2019): $17,800
  • Mazda CX-9 (2020, 2022): $18,800

Minivan

  • Toyota Sienna (2018-20): $19,100 

Good choices for used vehicles

gettyimages-1128826778.jpg
The 2019 Subaru Impreza is a good choice for teen drivers, according to Consumer Reports.  Robert Hradil / Getty Images

Small cars

  • Mazda 3 sedan or hatchback (2014-17; built after October 2013): $5,800
  • Ford C-Max Hybrid (2015-16): $7,100
  • Honda Civic sedan (2014): $7,900
  • Toyota Prius (2014-16; built after November 2013): $9,400
  • Subaru Impreza sedan or wagon (2019-20): $13,200

Midsize cars

  • Mazda 6 (2015-17): $8,400
  • Toyota Camry (2014-17; built after December 2013): $9,000
  • Toyota Prius v (2015-17): $10,200
  • Honda Accord coupe or sedan (2015-17): $10,500
  • Subaru Legacy (2017-18): $11,600
  • BMW 3 series (2018): $13,800

Large car

  • Toyota Avalon (2015-16): $12,600

Small SUVs

  • Mazda CX-5 (2016): $10,100
  • Hyundai Kona (2018-19): $11,000
  • Honda CR-V (2015-19): $11,400
  • Chevrolet Equinox (2018-19): $11,600
  • Honda HR-V (2017-22; built after March 2017): $11,600
  • Toyota RAV4 (2015-16; built after November 2014): $12,000

Midsize SUVs

  • Nissan Murano (2016): $9,900
  • Toyota Highlander (2014-16): $11,700
  • Lexus NX (2015-17): $12,100
  • GMC Terrain (2018-19): $12,700
  • Acura RDX (2016): $13,500
  • Mazda CX-9 (2018): $14,200

Minivans

  • Toyota Sienna (2016-17): $12,600
  • Honda Odyssey (2017): $14,400

New cars: Recommended 2024 models for teens

Everything Electric London 2024 At Excel London
The Hyundai Ioniq 6 electric vehicle is the first EV to make Consumer Reports' list of top cars for teens. It's the only EV on the list, with a price of less than $40,000. Getty Images


Small cars

  • Subaru Impreza: $23,400 
  • Mazda 3 sedan or hatchback: $24,300 
  • Toyota Prius: $28,300 
  • Toyota Prius Prime: $33,600 

Midsize cars

  • Toyota Camry: $26,900 
  • Honda Accord: $28,200 
  • Subaru Outback: $29,300 
  • Hyundai Ioniq 6 (except dual-motor): $37,700 

Small SUVs

  • Mazda CX-30: $25,700 
  • Kia Sportage: $27,300 
  • Hyundai Tucson: $27,800 
  • Honda CR-V: $29,700 
  • Mazda CX-50 (built after August 2023): $31,200 
  • Lexus UX: $35,300 

Midsize SUVs

  • Subaru Ascent: $35,000 
  • Kia Telluride: $36,300
  • Hyundai Palisade: $37,000
  • Honda Pilot: $37,200
  • Mazda CX-90: $38,800 
  • Lexus NX: $39,600 

Minivan

  • Honda Odyssey: $38,200

Pickup

  • Hyundai Santa Cruz: $27,500
Aimee Picchi

Aimee Picchi is the associate managing editor for CBS MoneyWatch, where she covers business and personal finance. She previously worked at Bloomberg News and has written for national news outlets including USA Today and Consumer Reports.

First published on May 22, 2024 / 12:07 AM EDT

First published on May 22, 2024 / 12:07 AM EDT

