City Council considers measures to reduce violence in Berkley, Michigan

BERKLEY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — On Monday, the Berkley City Council worked to reduce violence in the city. They considered a carnival ban due to fights at the popular "Berkley Days" event and rewrote zoning laws to limit where gun stores could open in the city.

Berkley Days has been a tradition in the city for nearly 98 years. The four-day event in May features carnival rides and games. Law enforcement said the past two years have been disrupted by fights among young people.

"Forty-one total officers had to respond. That's what we were able to get. That's coming as far as I think we had someone from West Bloomfield," said Lt. Andrew Hadfield with Berkley Public Safety

The city council said Berkley Days wouldn't be canceled but rather re-imagined, as they feel the event has outgrown the city.

"I, too, support a resolution to begin a new chapter in how we celebrate our city," said councilmember Steven Baker.

In another effort to reduce violence, Mayor Bridget Dean said they may consider new restrictions for where firearm retailers can be located.

"The proposal would limit these businesses to the Woodward and 11 Mile retail districts. With a 1,000-foot buffer from schools and each other," she said.

The announcement came after a proposed gun shop in downtown Berkley withdrew its business application, after public outcry from some residents.

"We can regulate cigarettes, we can regulate booze, to where a school is at, but not guns," said a resident during public comment in Monday's meeting.

The mayor said the current zoning ordinances were last updated in 1993

"Under current zoning ordinances, a firearms retailer is classified as a general use. And general retail uses are permitted in Downtown Berkley," said Dean.

Berkely resident Marc Keast, who was a prosecutor in the Oxford High School shooting cases, said he supports more restrictions on where gun businesses can open.

"Something that I have personally learned through the Oxford cases, is preventing a troubled child from becoming fascinated with dangerous weapons," said Keast.

However, there was one resident in attendance who vocally opposed new restrictions.

"What are we teaching our children when a small, very vocal, very loud minority can bully somebody to leave their plans behind and not open a business here in Berkley," the resident said during public comment.

Any new zoning ordinances would have to be approved by the planning commission and the city council.