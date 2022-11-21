Bedrock encourages support of local businesses with Decked Out Detroit Shopping Days

(CBS DETROIT) - Bedrock is partnering with local businesses and holding Decked Out Detroit Shopping Days to encourage shoppers to support small businesses this holiday season.

Each weekend in December, a group of businesses for special events, giveaways, and exclusive deals.

Before the Shopping Days begin, people can stop by the Monroe Street Midway on Nov. 26, Small Business Saturday, to spin a wheel to win different items and gift cards to local businesses. The gift cards are valued at up to $500.

Here's Bedrock's list of Decked Out Detroit Shopping Days:

Dec. 1 - 4

6 Salon - Space for local vendors to pop-up all weekend, including RAYA Brand, Bobby LV Customs, Niche Floral and more. There will be giveaways, free products, and a champagne cart onsite. On Saturday night, stop by 6 salon for a party with a DJ, hors d'oeuvres, 360 photo booth, and more.



- Stop by from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday's and Friday's throughout December for holiday happy hours, half-off bites, and holiday-themed cocktails. House of Pure Vin- Check out the warm winter patio and also get deals on certificates and wine club memberships.

Dec. 8 - 11

Vibe Ride - There will be giveaways, highly discounted membership packages, classes with live DJs, chair massages, and pop-ups from local businesses.

Dec. 15-18

Nike - Shoppers can enjoy 30% of their purchases all weekend. From 2 to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday there will be two local artists in store offering sneaker customizations and screen printing, while supplies last.

Dec. 19

Survived- There will be a raffle consisting of discounts and giveaways, including up to a $250 StockX gift card. In addition, shoppers can enjoy live music, indoor games, and refreshments.

Dec. 22

Avalon- Shoppers will receive a free coffee mug and cookies with the purchase of a $25 gift card, while supplies last.

Dec. 23