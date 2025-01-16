Jamie and Jamal are the baby names currently most falling out of favor in U.S., data says

(CBS DETROIT) - You might be aware of lists that show the most popular baby names by year or by decade. As a parallel, there also is tracking as to what names are trending out of favor, and BabyCenter has issued its most recent report on that.

The most comprehensive baby name list in the U.S. is issued annually by the Social Security Administration. The most recent list there is for 2023; the agency usually issues that report in the summer for the previous year.

On the 2023 Social Security list, the top names included:

Boys: Liam, Noah, Oliver, James, Elijah.

BabyCenter, a part of Everyday Health Group Pregnancy & Parenting and whose services include a due date calculator and a baby name inspiration database, invites parents to submit the names chosen for their babies. With that volunteer information, the company compiles lists of popular names in a variety of themes.

It also notes what previously popular names are dropping off the charts.

For example, BabyCenter said, "royal" names are no longer in favor. The names of Catherine, Anne, Phillip, Albert and Edward – all names of current or recent members of the British royal family – each tumbled down in popularity during 2024, particularly the name Catherine.

Names that are echoes of the 1980s and 1990s, such as Jamie, also are "still falling fast."

Millennial girl names that are fading out of style include Erin, Kelsey, Chelsea, Kendra and Alexis. And Taylor, which was a top 100 boy name from 1988 until 1997, is noticeably fading out of fashion for boys.

The names that "fell the most" in the trending lists from 2023 to 2024, or are at risk of what BabyCenter calls "at risk of going extinct," include:

Boys: Jamal, Esteban, Cannon, Emery, Taylor, Kareem, Idris.

