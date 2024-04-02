Authorities seize 90 pounds of fentanyl, over $150K in Metro Detroit drug bust

(CBS DETROIT) - A 55-year-old man was taken into custody after authorities seized more than 90 pounds of fentanyl and more than $150,000 from multiple locations in Metro Detroit.

According to a criminal complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan, police in Livonia began investigating Barry Willis, of Clinton Township, in September 2023 after receiving information from a cooperating individual.

The individual told police that Willis, who was known as "Blue," was involved in the sale and distribution of heroin and they previously purchased drugs from Willis.

An affidavit from the Drug Enforcement Administration Task Force in Detroit says Willis was associated with a Citgo gas station on Livernois in Detroit, as well as an address in Clinton Township and an alleged stash house on Littlefield Street in Detroit.

In February 2024, a Livonia police officer arranged for the individual to meet with Willis to purchase heroin with pre-recorded buy funds. Investigators spotted a Jeep Gladiator registered to Willis pull up to the location, and the individual got in the front passenger seat. Investigators then followed Willis to the Littlefield location.

A field test of the suspected heroin that was purchased was positive for fentanyl.

Police arranged for a second meeting with the individual and Willis in March. Investigators who surveillance the Littlefield location spotted Willis leaving in a Jeep Grand Cherokee and conducting a transaction with someone in another vehicle before meeting with the cooperating individual.

A field test of the new product purchased also showed fentanyl.

On a separation occasion, authorities followed Willis from the Littlefield location to the gas station on Livernois and the home in Clinton Township. Police also spotted another alleged transaction between Willis and an unknown man.

On March 28, Livonia and Clinton Township police and the DEA conducted a narcotics search warrant at the Clinton Township location, recovering $133,242, watches, a gold chain, a platinum pendant and a handgun.

At the suspected stash house on Littlefield, Livonia police and Michigan State Police seized 2.6 kilograms of cocaine, more than 41 kilograms (90 pounds) of fentanyl in pill and powder form, a handgun, narcotics packaging materials, scales and $18,000. Some of the money recovered was the pre-recorded funds police gave the cooperating individual.

Authorities found $3,053 and a third handgun at the Citgo gas station on Livernois.