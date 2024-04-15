Authorities searching for suspect after break-in at Detroit home

Bird flu in 3 Michigan dairy herds, road closures in Detroit for NFL Draft and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a suspect wanted in connection to a break-in at a home in Detroit last month.

The incident happened at 9:43 a.m. in the 14100 block of Coyle St., according to police.

Detroit police are searching for a suspect wanted in a break-in that happened on March 31. Detroit Police Department

The suspect was caught on camera walking back and forth from the property. He was wearing a bright orange vest, black pants and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 2nd Precinct at 313-596-5240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.