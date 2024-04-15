Authorities searching for suspect after break-in at Detroit home
(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a suspect wanted in connection to a break-in at a home in Detroit last month.
The incident happened at 9:43 a.m. in the 14100 block of Coyle St., according to police.
The suspect was caught on camera walking back and forth from the property. He was wearing a bright orange vest, black pants and white shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 2nd Precinct at 313-596-5240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.