Authorities searching for suspect after break-in at Detroit home

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a suspect wanted in connection to a break-in at a home in Detroit last month. 

The incident happened at 9:43 a.m. in the 14100 block of Coyle St., according to police.

breaking-and-entering-detroit.png
Detroit police are searching for a suspect wanted in a break-in that happened on March 31. Detroit Police Department

The suspect was caught on camera walking back and forth from the property. He was wearing a bright orange vest, black pants and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 2nd Precinct at 313-596-5240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. 

