Watch CBS News
Local News

Authorities searching for 23-year-old Pontiac woman who has been missing for over a month

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Feb. 23, 2024
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Feb. 23, 2024 04:01

PONTIAC, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance as they search for a Pontiac woman who has been missing since Jan. 19. 

Briana Marie Hall, 23, walked away from Common Ground, a crisis center in Pontiac, on Jan. 19 and hasn't been in contact with her legal guardian since then. 

She doesn't have a cellphone, and detectives believe she may be in the Eastpointe area. 

In addition, her legal guardian told authorities that Hall has a history of fleeing to Detroit, Flint, Grosse Pointe and Highland Park.

Hall was last seen wearing an off-white colored hooded jacket, gray pants and brown shoes.

She is described as being 5 feet tall, weighing 100 lbs., with brown eyes and short black hair. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland County Sheriff's Office at 248-858-4950

Sara Powers
sarapowers-final-june2022-caf-4849.jpg

Sara Powers is a digital producer for CBS Detroit. Sara covers local news, often focusing on crime, politics, entertainment and historical events for our "This Day in History" series.

First published on February 23, 2024 / 1:59 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.