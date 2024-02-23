Authorities searching for 23-year-old Pontiac woman who has been missing for over a month

PONTIAC, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance as they search for a Pontiac woman who has been missing since Jan. 19.

Briana Marie Hall, 23, walked away from Common Ground, a crisis center in Pontiac, on Jan. 19 and hasn't been in contact with her legal guardian since then.

She doesn't have a cellphone, and detectives believe she may be in the Eastpointe area.

In addition, her legal guardian told authorities that Hall has a history of fleeing to Detroit, Flint, Grosse Pointe and Highland Park.

Hall was last seen wearing an off-white colored hooded jacket, gray pants and brown shoes.

She is described as being 5 feet tall, weighing 100 lbs., with brown eyes and short black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland County Sheriff's Office at 248-858-4950