Authorities searching for patient who left Pontiac hospital during evaluation

PONTIAC, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who walked away from McLaren Oakland Hospital Sunday night, wearing a hospital gown, socks and holding a blanket.

Police say the patient, Jacob Vincent-Perez Longoria, 37, of Pontiac, walked out of the hospital just before 11 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 30.

Security at the hospital reported this incident to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office. When deputies arrived at the hospital, they learned that Longoria ran toward Huron Street.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, 45 minutes after Longoria was reported missing, witnesses saw a man matching his description near Perry and Fairgrove.

After that, deputies searched the area with K9 units and a drone for three hours late on Sunday.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue Team began searching for him Monday morning.

Officials say Longoria is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds.

Anyone who has seen Longoria or may have taken him in is urged to contact 911.