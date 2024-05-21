Authorities investigating after 15-year-old hit by truck while riding bicycle in Dearborn Heights

Ann Arbor schools to cut 141 jobs, pregnant mom charged in deadly hit-and-run and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - The Dearborn Heights Police Department is investigating after a 15-year-old boy was hit by a car while riding his bicycle over the weekend.

On Saturday, May 18, officers responded to a local hospital after receiving a report of the incident.

Police say the teen was riding his bicycle near Hanover and Merrick streets, and when he attempted to cross the street, he was hit by an "unknown white 4x4 truck."

The 15-year-old sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Officer Zyke Bailey at 313-277-7716.

"With plenty of warm weather ahead of us, we expect more pedestrian traffic in our neighborhoods and would like to remind everyone to please be cautious and aware while driving," the police department said.