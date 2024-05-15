Authorities searching for missing Michigan girl, 16, who might be in Indiana

Detroit Medical Center tax exemptions extended, Gordie Howe Bridge updates and more top stories

Detroit Medical Center tax exemptions extended, Gordie Howe Bridge updates and more top stories

Detroit Medical Center tax exemptions extended, Gordie Howe Bridge updates and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - Shelby Township police are asking for the public's assistance in finding a teen who was last seen on Saturday.

Mariah Smith Shelby Township Police Department

Police say Mariah Smith, 16, was last seen on May 11 near Dequindre and Hamlin roads.

It is not known what Smith was last seen wearing, but she could be near Fort Wayne, Indiana, "according to a phone ping," police said.

She is described as being 5 feet 2 inches tall, 135 lbs., with braided hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Shelby Township Det. Gamarra at 586-731-2121 ext. 449 or ngamarra@gmail.com