Authorities search for driver in fatal hit-and-run in Oakland Township

OAKLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is searching for a driver after a man was fatally struck Sunday morning.

Authorities say the incident happened at about 5:49 a.m. on Jan. 1 in the area of Rochester Road, south of Whims Lane in Oakland Township. The victim, identified as Benjamin Kable, of Shelby Township, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities are searching for the driver, described as a woman and of Asian descent. The vehicle is believed to be a 2012 to 2019 BMW 300 series model, possibly white in color.

"A terrible crash like this is horrific enough, but to flee the scene and leave a person in the road like trash is unforgivable," Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a press release. "We need the public's help finding this person."

Deputies say it's unknown if there was drug and alcohol use by either the driver or Kable.

The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 800-Speak Up. Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.