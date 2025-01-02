Authorities investigate fire at Michigan apartment complex

Cybertruck explosion outside Trump Hotel investigated as possible terrorism act and more top stories

LAPEER, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — The Lapeer Fire Department is investigating a third-alarm fire at an apartment complex that occurred Thursday morning.

The fire happened in the 31000 block of Village West Drive N. Authorities responded to a report of a fire at a ground-floor apartment that extended to a second-floor apartment.

Authorities say the fire was under control within 80 minutes.

The building had 12 apartments with 17 residents. According to the Lapeer Fire Department, all residents were safely evacuated. Two elderly residents who were in the apartment where the fire originated were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

"Today's response exemplifies the strength of our partnerships and the professionalism of our team," Fire Chief Mike Vogt said in a statement. "Through coordinated efforts, we contained a potentially devastating situation and ensured the safety of our community and emergency personnel."

The cause of the fire is unknown.