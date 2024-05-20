Authorities continue investigating Metro Detroit explosion that injured multiple people

Biden speaks at NAACP event in Detroit, propane tank explosion in Rochester and more top stories

ROCHESTER, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police continue to investigate an explosion over the weekend in Rochester that injured multiple people, including children.

At about 8:42 p.m. on Saturday, the Rochester Fire Department responded to a fire on South Main Street in the downtown area and heard an explosion.

Three adults and two children were taken to a hospital for serious injuries. Their current condition as of Monday is unknown. Several other people were evaluated by medical personnel at the scene and have since been released.

Authorities said a propane torch heater on the sidewalk reportedly caught fire and exploded, causing debris to fly through the area. The fire and explosion are still under investigation by Rochester police and the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

Police said the street closed for several hours for clean up.