Attempt to steal $70k from 87-year-old Monroe County woman averted

DUNDEE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Dundee woman was nearly scammed of $70,000 from her account, averted by clerks at Huntington Bank who denied the withdrawal of funds.

Dundee Police Department related the incident in a social media post Thursday afternoon.

The intended victim told police she received a pop-up security alert on her home computer, directing her to contact the number displayed regarding security issues with her bank account and funds. The woman called the number, providing her name and contact information

A scammer then called back with a spoofed, falsified caller name, number and location that made it appear as if she was speaking to the Federal Trade Commission in Washington.

"That scam caller convinced the woman that she needed to withdraw $70,000 cash from her bank and send it overseas to another lending institution and the money would then be returned in the form of a check," the police report said.

The caller told the woman to keep them online as she drove to a Huntington Bank branch in Dundee to withdraw the money.

"Fortunately, very alert staff members recognized this transaction as a scam and denied the withdrawal. However after leaving the bank, the caller convinced the woman to travel to another branch in Lenawee County and try again," the report said.

At this point, the woman became suspicious of the circumstances. She returned home and called police.

As the investigation was in progress, the scammer called the victim several times.

One of those follow up calls was answered by the investigating officer, who identified himself.

The caller hung up and did not call back.

"The victim did not lose any funds. The woman's family was notified and are taking steps to help her obtain credit protection," the report said. "Please use this moment as a helpful reminder to reach out to any family or friends who might be vulnerable for this to happen to."

The incident remains under investigation by Dundee Police Department.