At least 1 killed, 4 injured in Midtown Atlanta shooting as police search for suspect

At least one person was killed and at least four others were injured in a shooting Wednesday at a medical building in Atlanta, authorities said. No suspect was in custody, but police identified him on Twitter as Deion Patterson, 24.

The suspect was described in an alert sent to cellphones as a Black male wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants and brown shoes. Anyone with information about the suspect's whereabouts was urged to call 911.

In a tweet, Northside Hospital said it is "cooperating with law enforcement" following a shooting at its Midtown location.

Shortly after 12:30 p.m., police said they were responding to an "active shooter situation" in the area and urged people to shelter in place. Just after 3 p.m., police said the shelter-in-place order was lifted.

One victim died at the scene of the shooting and four others were taken to a hospital for treatment, police said in a statement. Three patients were in critical condition and one was in stable condition, according to Grady Memorial Hospital.

BOLO - Deion Patterson - As of 2:46pm still at large. pic.twitter.com/NAnOr6t0Gu — Atlanta Police Department (@Atlanta_Police) May 3, 2023

"Officers are actively searching for the suspect and any other victims," police tweeted.

Police released several images of the suspect on social media, saying the suspect was "believed to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached."

A woman who lives in Midtown told CBS affiliate WANF-TV that it was a "very sad day."

"I'm not going to live in fear because I love this community," the woman said. "I'm just sad that this happened in Atlanta and it's happening all over the world."

Law enforcement officers arrive near the scene of an active shooter on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 in Atlanta. Alex Slitz / AP

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.