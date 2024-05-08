Athletes compete at Special Olympics regional event in Metro Detroit

WARREN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Nearly 1,500 athletes compete in 18 events this year for the regional Special Olympics at Macomb County Community College in Warren.

An event of this size relies on a significant number of volunteers.

Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel said he looks forward to this event every year.

"You're really giving back to the community by being with these kids again. They're all special to every one of us," Hackel said.

The Roseville High School football team was also part of a large team of organizers.

"They help us out during the season, they come out and support us so why not come and support them," said D'Ondre Fordham, a junior at Roseville High School.

For junior quarterback Jordan Simes, volunteering at an event like the Special Olympics is personal to his family.

"I am honored. I have a cousin with disabilities, and it is hard for him and my family to cope with everything, so it means a lot," Simes said.

Roseville High School head coach Vernard Snowden said helping out at this event every year is very important to the school and his program.

"I just think for them to be active in the community, as well as our CI department seeing them active, not just for our program but for our community as a whole," Snowden said.

Athletes competed in a variety of events today, like sprinting and bocci ball.

Win, lose, or draw, for the athletes and volunteers, this Special Olympics regional event continues to be a success year after year.

"That being said, what these kids are getting out of it, really makes you feel like you are part of something very special," Hackel said.

Some of the winners from the regional event will compete at the end of the month in Mt. Pleasant.

The Special Olympics Summer Games will take place on May 30-31 and June 1.