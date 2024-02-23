At least nine Harper Woods middle school students became sick after eating marijuana edibles

HARPER WOODS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Harper Woods police say at least nine middle school students became ill Thursday after eating marijuana edibles brought in by another student.

Police say the incident happened at Discovery Creative Pathways, a K-8 charter school. The students were released to their parents.

The student who brought the edibles was brought to the Harper Woods Police Department with their parents for investigation. That student has since been released.

It is unknown how the student obtained the edibles.

An investigation is ongoing, and the case was sent to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office for review.

In a statement, Phalen Leadership Academies, which manages the school, says the administration took "immediate action" after the incident and working to address it.

"As this is an open investigation, we are not at liberty to share any other details. If it is determined that scholars were involved in the incident, they will be subject to disciplinary action pursuant to Discovery Creative Pathways Harper Woods Student Handbook and/or board policy. As with any case of unauthorized items or behaviors that are outside of the standard of excellence for our students, we work to ensure corrective action is taken. We always keep scholar safety at the forefront of what we do. We are dedicated to ensuring our school is and remains an open, nurturing environment that promotes scholar growth and opportunity.

