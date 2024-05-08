Ascension Michigan reporting technology system disruptions

Tornadoes hit Michigan, Detroit police zero in on Na'Ziyah Harris suspect and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - Ascension Michigan reported Wednesday that it is experiencing a disruption in its technology systems.

The unusual activity was detected with their technology network on May 8. Ascension Michigan initiated their investigation immediately, according to Airielle J. Taylor, senior public relations specialist at Ascension Michigan.

"Access to some systems has been interrupted as this process continues," said Taylor. "Our care teams are trained for these kinds of disruptions and have initiated procedures to ensure patient care delivery continues to be safe and as minimally impacted as possible."

The healthcare provider has notified authorities and is working to determine what information, if any, has been affected by the disruption.

If any sensitive information was impacted, Ascension Michigan will notify those people according to legal guidelines.

No other information has been released at this time, but Ascension Wisconsin is reportedly experiencing a similar disruption.