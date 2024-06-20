Archaeologists find 18th-century ring at historic Michigan fort

Thousands in Metro Detroit without power after severe storms and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - Archaeologists found a ring from the 1700s at a historic Mackinaw City fort.

The archaeological team at Colonial Michilimackinac discovered the brass trade ring on Tuesday.

Archaeologists in Michigan recently found a brass trade ring. These rings are commonly known as "Jesuit Rings," but by the 18th century, they were strictly secular trade goods. Mackinac State Historic Parks

"Although these rings are sometimes referred to as "Jesuit Rings," by the eighteenth century, they were strictly secular trade goods," said Dr. Lynn Evans, curator of archaeology for Mackinac State Historic Parks.

The team found the ring in 1781 demolition rubble. The archaeological dig at Michilimackinac started in 1959, making it one of the longest archaeology dig programs in North America, according to the release. It is a reconstructed fort and fur trading village that is a National Historic Landmark.

The current excavation site is at House E of the Southeast Rowhouse. Archaeologists have found other items in recent years digging at this site, including a "Compagnie des Indes lead seal dating between 1717 and 1769, a brass sleeve button with an intaglio bust on it, a potential structural post dating to the original 1715 fort, another engraved "Jesuit" trade ring, a brass serpentine sideplate for a British trade gun; complete remnants from a creamware plate; a bone or ivory gaming die," and other items.

Archaeologists will work on the fort daily through Aug. 17 as weather permits.

There are costumed interpreters that provide demonstrations and offer tours to visitors.