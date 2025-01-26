Apartment fire in East China Township displaces at least 20 people

Redford man charged with human trafficking, bridal shop owner sentenced and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) — At least 20 East China Township residents have been forced out of their homes after a fire burned through an apartment building early Sunday, according to the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities received multiple calls about the fire at Bree Manor Apartments on Bree Road just before 12:30 a.m.

Officers with the St. Clair Police Department were the first at the scene and saw flames spreading throughout the building, according to the sheriff's office, and helped residents evacuate.

Fire crews worked quickly to put out the flames and made sure residents were safe during the cold night, authorities say.

No injuries have been reported.

The sheriff's office says 20 to 30 people have been displaced. Blue Water Area Transit had a bus take displaced residents to a warm shelter.

St. Clair High School offered a temporary warming shelter to responders and residents, and the St. Clair Inn offered shelter overnight for residents who had nowhere else to go.

The American Red Cross is helping displaced residents find housing, the sheriff's office says.

Authorities are working to find out the cause of the fire, but foul play is not suspected.

The Community Foundation of St. Clair County is using its disaster response fund to provide food, shelter, clothing and essential supplies for the displaced residents. The nonprofit is also accepting online donations that will go towards supporting the residents.