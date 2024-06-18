Annual Bay-Rama Fishfly Festival returns to Metro Detroit

NEW BALTIMORE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — The 59th Bay-Rama Fishfly Festival is ready to kick off in downtown New Baltimore. It will bring several consecutive days of carnival rides, a parade, fireworks, and 90-degree temperatures to Macomb County.

"When we go swimming and when we like, cool down in the water, it's a really great place," said Lauren Shamass, who was standing alongside her older sister Olivia.

The sisters tell CBS News Detroit they are looking forward to the petting zoo that "Kids Day" of the festival will bring on June 22, but they're also looking forward to cooling down on the beach just on the other side of the carnival rides.

"I like going swimming ... I like just watching the boats go by," Lauren said.

When it comes to finding some shade during these expected hot days, Dawn Wolschleger, who is on the festival's board of directors, said the beer tent is right on the lake, which, luckily, is always a bit cooler than the inner cities of Macomb County.

"There's always a breeze coming off the lake. It's like our natural air conditioning. We're always 5-10 degrees cooler than anyplace else in the city because of the nice air conditioning that nature offers," Wolschleger said.

Some of the festival highlights include The Miss Bay-Rama Queen's Pageant at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, the Fabulous Fishfly Fireworks at dusk on Thursday, Kid's Day on Saturday, and the Bay-Rama Fishfly Festival Parade at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

A full schedule of events can be found on the event's website.