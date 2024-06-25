Former hub for Michigan LGBTQ+ community closing; condo development proposed for site

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Steps away from the Ann Arbor Farmers Market, Braun Court was known for decades as a tight-knit, LGBTQ+-owned business district.

It featured Aut Bar, Common Language Bookstore, the Jim Toy Community Center and Trillium Real Estate, the last independently owned business standing in the nearly empty court.

Trillium was opened by Linda Lombardini and Sandi Smith in 2008.

The couple said the culture in Braun Court was a major draw when deciding where to launch a business.

"There was a lot of energy going on here, and that's what we bought into," said Smith. "It became kind of just the place the community would go. (It had the) best brunches on Sunday. And it was pretty beloved throughout the Ann Arbor community."

In a few months, they will be moving their office to N. Main Street.

Smith said one highlight of their time in the area was the celebration that took place in 2015 when the Supreme Court ruled to require all states to recognize same-sex marriages.

"Friends, allies, family, folks in the queer community, folks in the Ann Arbor community," she said. "It does not matter. Everyone came out and was joyous. That's what's gone."

The couple walked around the court, sharing memories of years past.

"We had our first date here. (In) 1995," said Smith.

Local developer Wickfield Properties has purchased most of the buildings, with plans to finalize the sale of the remaining buildings in Braun Court.

Wickfield has proposed a seven-story, 37-unit condo development on the site.

For Lombardini, the moment is bittersweet.

"It has been known for a couple of years that this is going to happen ... there's so much emotion that's wrapped up in Braun Court for all of us, especially the LGBTQ+ community," she said.

"It's time," said Smith. "Everything runs its course, and it's time to move on. We're excited for our next step."