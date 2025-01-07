Ann Arbor woman killed after being hit by 2 cars while in crosswalk

Human remains found near Detroit home, Lions playoff tickets sold out and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) — A 26-year-old Ann Arbor woman was killed Monday night after she was struck by two cars while she was in a crosswalk, police said.

According to Pittsfield Township police, the incident happened around 6:13 p.m. Monday on Carpenter Road south of Packard Road in Pittsfield Township.

Police believe the woman was crossing Carpenter Road from east to west in a crosswalk against a red "do not cross signal" when a vehicle traveling south on Carpenter Road with a green signal struck her while in the crosswalk. The woman was then hit by a second vehicle.

The woman was taken to an area hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

Both drivers involved in the crash stopped at the scene and have cooperated with investigators. Neither was injured in the crash.

Police say speed and reckless driving are not considered to be factors in the crash, but the use of drugs and alcohol by those involved is being investigated.

The crash remains under investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact them at 734-822-4958.