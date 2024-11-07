Sustainable Energy Utility in Ann Arbor could keep lights on when the power goes out

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — Ann Arbor is looking at a cleaner and cheaper energy future thanks to a ballot initiative passed during Tuesday's election.

Ann Arbor voters approved a ballot initiative to put power back into their own hands. Prop A passed on Tuesday authorizing a new Sustainable Energy Utility that will keep the lights on during power outages for those opt-ins.

Officials describe the utility as resilient, reliable, clean, and local.

"It is a supplemental utility," said Missy Stults, Ann Arbor Sustainability and Innovations director. "Think a utility that allows households and businesses and places of worship to get solar, or energy systems, or network geothermal, or energy efficiency work to make their spaces more comfortable, healthier, safer, and more affordable."

The utility doesn't replace DTE. Those who opt-in will still have to rely on DTE for roughly 90% of their power, but supplemental power from the SEU will keep their total bill lower and give them an alternative energy source during an outage.

Those who don't opt-in could be left in the dark.

"Think your power goes out like it does today. Well for many of us, that means we lose our fridge, we lose our freezer. If you have a medical issue, you're wondering if you're going to make it through because you can't power a medical device. The SEU takes away those concerns," Stults said.

Not all who opt-in will need solar panels. Residents with good solar potential will have the opportunity to have panels installed for free, which will provide them with power and allow them to share it with neighbors through a microgrid.

"Ann Arbor for Public Power" says the SEU could set the foundation for a future that doesn't rely on DTE at all.

"The SEU is projected to provide about 10% of Ann Arbor's power, which is a great first step. However, we're continuing to fight for full municipalization of power in Ann Arbor, and this is proof that voters have the appetite for that," said Ann Arbor for Public Power President Greg Woodring.

According to Stults, solar energy costs around 3 cents less per kilowatt hour than traditional residential electricity. While the program is optional, those who opt-in will have access to clean, reliable power without paying several thousand dollars to install it in their homes.

The SEU will not be fully functional for another year or two. In the meantime, the city will hold info sessions and gauge interest from those who want to opt in.