Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra performing in Detroit for first time

(CBS DETROIT) - The Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra is scheduled to perform in Detroit for the first time in its 95-year history.

The concert will take place at 8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 26, at Detroit's Orchestra Hall during the Sphinx Organization's 2024 SphinxConnect conference in Detroit.

A2SO Musical Director Earl Lee will direct the concert. Lee was the winner of the 2022 Solti Conducting Award and the first recipient of Asian descent, according to a release.

"The Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra has a long and illustrious partnership with Sphinx, dating back to our involvement in Sphinx's inaugural competition in 1997," said Lee. "I'm excited to partner with Tommy [Mesa] to perform one of Haydn's most instantly recognizable works, as well as feature Jessie [Montgomery's] incisive and thought-provoking work for cello and orchestra — a poignant response to social and political unrest."

Here's what you can expect from the concert:

Tommy Mesa, cellist and 2023 Sphinx Organization Medal of Excellence awardee performing Joseph Haydn's Cello Concerto No. 1.

Jessie Montgomery's Divided for Cello and String Orchestra (Medal of Excellence winner and Leonard Bernstein Award recipient)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's The Marriage of Figaro and Symphony No. 41.

"Our Detroit performance is a momentous occasion for the Symphony," remarks A2SO Executive Director Sarah Calderini. "This opportunity expands our reach, broadens our audience, and brings our mission to more listeners than ever. We're set to reinvigorate our partnership and commitment with Sphinx, all in an incredible setting thanks to the deeply felt support of the Detroit Symphony Orchestra."

The day after the concert, on Jan. 27, the program will repeat at Ann Arbor's Michigan Theater.

To view ticket information for the Detroit concert, visit here, and for tickets to the Ann Arbor concert, visit here.