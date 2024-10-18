Ann Arbor residents concerned proposed sidewalks will ruin neighborhood charm

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — The city of Ann Arbor is considering adding sidewalks to a section of Brockman Boulevard south of Lower Burns Park to improve pedestrian safety.

But some residents say they're concerned about losing their mature trees and the character of the neighborhood.

"We're not against safety, we're against taking down gigantic, beautiful trees in Ann Arbor," said resident Chuck Ream.

Neighbor Bill Sverdlik said he understands why a sidewalk could be beneficial, but he believes cutting down the mature trees would be a cost-cutting measure by the city.

"There are neighbors that we have that have small children that walk to school," said Sverdlik. "They want the sidewalks, we need to be sensitive to that. But you don't have to destroy the character of the neighborhood. You just have to say to yourself: It just takes a little more ingenuity and probably a little bit more money to do this the right way."

Sverdlik and his wife, Karen Schulte, have lived on the street for 30 years.

A large Norway Maple sits up against the curb in their front yard.

"We now are looking at two years of our future on pins and needles about what are they going to do to the place that we call our home that we've invested our time and energy in?" said Schulte. "This is such a stressful, deeply personal process, that I think I'm not sure that they get that."

In a statement to CBS Detroit, the City of Ann Arbor said:

"The City's Vision Zero transportation plan, which was developed with extensive public input and adopted by city council, emphasizes safety and access for people of all ages and abilities. Filing sidewalk gaps was identified in the plan as a way achieve the Vision Zero goal of no deaths or serious injury crashes on Ann Arbor streets. These gaps have been identified and prioritized and staff are working with residents and property owners to fulfill this community priority. "As we begin work, we have found many people are enthusiastic, some have questions and others are opposed because of changes that may or may not happen, especially when it comes to trees. We understand these concerns and questions and are committed to working with folks as we begin to develop design solutions that limit impacts to the local environment and make Ann Arbor a great place to move around, for everyone."

The stretch of Brockman being considered for sidewalk installation is near Packard, a main road with a bus stop.

Some residents feel a sidewalk would improve accessibility to that area.

"I do think we need a sidewalk at least on one side to get people down to where they can catch the bus on Packard," said resident Jennifer Manning. "And it would be nice if there could be a good conversation about the best design to optimize saving landmark trees and still getting a safe pathway to the bus."

The proposal calls for the sidewalks to be installed in 2026.